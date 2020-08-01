wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro Throw Champions Party, 205 Live Highlight Clip
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro celebrated their Smackdown Tag Team Title reign with a Champions Party on Friday’s show. You can see a clip of the segment below:
– Friday’s 205 Live only had one match, with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Tony Nese taking on Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza. Wilde and Mendoza won the match, and a highlight is below:
