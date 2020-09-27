Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Defend Smackdown Tag Team Titles On Clash of Champions Pre-Show (Pics, Video)

The Clash of Champions Kickoff Show went through some big changes, but we still had a title match to start us off and the champions retained. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Lucha House Party to retain their titles on the pre-show; you can check out pics and video from the match below.

Nakamura and Cesaro have been champions for 70 days now, having won the titles at Extreme Rules on July 19th. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.