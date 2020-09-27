wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Defend Smackdown Tag Team Titles On Clash of Champions Pre-Show (Pics, Video)
The Clash of Champions Kickoff Show went through some big changes, but we still had a title match to start us off and the champions retained. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Lucha House Party to retain their titles on the pre-show; you can check out pics and video from the match below.
Nakamura and Cesaro have been champions for 70 days now, having won the titles at Extreme Rules on July 19th. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.
.@ShinsukeN does HIS thing, and @WWECesaro does his.
The #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles are on the line LIVE RIGHT NOW on #WWEClash of Champions Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/63pBN6yCiX
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
TIME. FOR. ACTION.
The #LuchaHouseParty is here to KICK OFF #WWEClash of Champions with an opportunity at the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles!
▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/nVgbVAiwNc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2020
Ain't no party like a #LuchaHouseParty. 🎉🎉🎉#WWEClash @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD pic.twitter.com/dObi2sJh1r
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
🎶 Feelin' those good vibrations 🎶#WWEClash @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/X8Gn3ahVIY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
The 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 has officially been brought by @KalistoWWE. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/Y19SBxPqST
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
The Swinging Kinshasa spells the end.@WWECesaro & @ShinsukeN are STILL your #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/olA91cAIJv
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
To the #ChampionsLounge we go…#WWEClash @WWECesaro @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/PuStcZiHjG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
