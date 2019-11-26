wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Survivor Series Loss, Roderick Strong Responds

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shinsuke Nakamura had some qualified congratulations to Roderick Strong for his win at Survivor Series, prompting a response from Strong. Strong defeated Nakamura and AJ Styles at the PPV, and Nakamura congratulated him but said “it was just lucky. You’ll pay for this soon maybe.”

In response, Strong noted that he’s game for a one-on-one match “anytime”:

