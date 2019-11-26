wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Survivor Series Loss, Roderick Strong Responds
– Shinsuke Nakamura had some qualified congratulations to Roderick Strong for his win at Survivor Series, prompting a response from Strong. Strong defeated Nakamura and AJ Styles at the PPV, and Nakamura congratulated him but said “it was just lucky. You’ll pay for this soon maybe.”
In response, Strong noted that he’s game for a one-on-one match “anytime”:
Congrats @roderickstrong.but it was just lucky. You'll pay for this soon maybe. @AJStylesOrg, we’re not done yet. Anyway I was standing tall in the ring…. tallest. #SurvivorSeries #RAW #SmackDown #NXT #AnStupidEra
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 25, 2019
I am open to a 1 on 1 match up any time my friend. Let’s see if it was luck! https://t.co/ivS1InwMNN
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) November 25, 2019
Enjoy it, Roddy. You know where I’ll be every Monday night. #WWERaw #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/NxyFQqjGKR
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 25, 2019
