WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Smackdown Win, Roman Reigns Is Ready to Team With Undertaker

– WWE posted video of Shinsuke Nakamura reacting to his win over Finn Balor on Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which Nakamura says he always had his aggressive side and that people forgot it. He says Balor remembered who he is:

– The company also shared video of Roman Reigns commenting on his match alongside Undertaker against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Reigns says he won tonight with the odds stacked against him and that he’s teaming with “the original big dog” in Undertaker. He recalled his match with Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and having so much respect for the Dead Man, then talked about his busy schedule and that he’s looking to “kick a**” at Extreme Rules: