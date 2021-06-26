wrestling / News

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Crowned on Smackdown, Seth Rollins & Bayley vs. Bianca Belair and Cesaro Clip

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SHinsuke Nakamura WWE Smackdown

Shinsuke Nakamura had his official coronation as the king of WWE on this week’s Smackdown. You can see a clip of the segment below, which featured Nakamura and Rick Boogz:

– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s match pitting Seth Rollins and Bayley against Bianca Belair and Cesaro. The heels won the match thanks to Rollins distracting Belair, which led to Bayley getting the pinfall:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading