wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Deletes Photoshoot Clip Showing Him Dressed as The Undertaker
October 3, 2020 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that Shinsuke Nakamura recently shared a clip on his social media accounts showing him dressed in classic Undertaker attire. The caption for his post read, “Photoshoot for something coming up.” However, Nakamura later deleted the clip. You can view a photo of Nakamura in The Undertaker attire at the above link.
It looks like Nakamura sharing that clip was a bit premature, since he later shared the following tweet yesterday:
🤫
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Andrew Yang Claims WWE Talent Being Forced To Sign New Contracts That Include Twitch Obligations
- Note On Backstage Reaction To WWE Moving From Performance Center To Amway Center
- Alleged Email Sent To WWE Talent About Third Party Platforms Leaks Online
- Update On Alleged Issues During Recent Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse Match