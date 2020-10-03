wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Deletes Photoshoot Clip Showing Him Dressed as The Undertaker

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship

WrestlingInc.com reports that Shinsuke Nakamura recently shared a clip on his social media accounts showing him dressed in classic Undertaker attire. The caption for his post read, “Photoshoot for something coming up.” However, Nakamura later deleted the clip. You can view a photo of Nakamura in The Undertaker attire at the above link.

It looks like Nakamura sharing that clip was a bit premature, since he later shared the following tweet yesterday:

