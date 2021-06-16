Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross & More React to Samoa Joe’s NXT Return

Samoa Joe’s return to NXT caught the attention of of the WWE roster, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross and others took to social media to react. As reported, Joe made his return to WWE on NXT where he agreed to be William Regal’s enforcer on the brand, and proceeded to make his presence felt by staring off with Kross and then later choking out Adam Cole during Cole’s brawl with Kyle O’Reilly backstage.

You can see posts to Twitter about Joe’s return by the aforementioned names, Pat McAfee, Drake Maverick, Shawn Michaels and more below:

JOE — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 16, 2021