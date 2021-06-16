wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross & More React to Samoa Joe’s NXT Return
Samoa Joe’s return to NXT caught the attention of of the WWE roster, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross and others took to social media to react. As reported, Joe made his return to WWE on NXT where he agreed to be William Regal’s enforcer on the brand, and proceeded to make his presence felt by staring off with Kross and then later choking out Adam Cole during Cole’s brawl with Kyle O’Reilly backstage.
You can see posts to Twitter about Joe’s return by the aforementioned names, Pat McAfee, Drake Maverick, Shawn Michaels and more below:
JOE
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 16, 2021
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 16, 2021
JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE https://t.co/8JhoP7kNIb
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2021
Tick tock indeed. https://t.co/h9kyEXozVS
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) June 16, 2021
Joe ❤️ #WWENXT
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) June 16, 2021
Who would want to provoke @SamoaJoe?!? Man, I love this place!!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/LpKZiLstFh
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 16, 2021
So it was @SamoaJoe that parked in #hitrow parking spot huh???🤔#WWENXT
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) June 16, 2021
Welcome back @SamoaJoe 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) June 16, 2021
