Shinsuke Nakamura Injured, Smackdown Match With Jeff Hardy Cancelled

– Shinsuka Nakamura has been injured and pulled from his match with Jeff Hardy on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the news in a video, which you can see below. PWInsider reports that Nakamura was bit by a dog before Monday’s Smackdown live event in Bakersfield, Californias.

The dog was a law enforcement animal that was being brought around the building for a pre-show security check. The dog passed by Nakamura, snuffed him and, without warning, bit him on the leg. Nakamura was pulled from last night’s live event and has yet to clear him. His leg is said to still be very sore from the incident.