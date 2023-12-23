wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura, KENTA, More React to Hiroshi Tanahashi Being Named as New NJPW President
– As previously reported, NJPW named former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi as the new president of the company yesterday, replacing Takami Ohbari and Michiaki Nishizawa. Since the news was announced, a number of wrestlers, NJPW veterans, and talents from across the industry have commented on the news across social media.
NJPW star KENTA wrote on the news, “Congratulations. Please take extra care of your front teeth.” Former NJPW star and current WWE Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura, commented, “Wow,” on Hiroshi Tanahashi getting promoted. A number of other wrestlers, NJPW talents, and broadcasters have weighed in on the news. You can check out reactions from the likes of Yuji Nagata, Satoshi, Kojima, Josh Barnett, and more below:
おめでとうございます。
より一層前歯お大事になさってください。 https://t.co/ZXrbBANfbS
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 23, 2023
Congratulations on your appointment as new president. https://t.co/ETi5l7ZgKR
— 永田裕志 (@nagata769) December 23, 2023
社長就任の発表を見てから、この並びを見るとジワジワきます。
おめでとうございます。 pic.twitter.com/GvxPvynD2M
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) December 23, 2023
#NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/I2YcZFLhT7
— The Dead-Eye Dreadnought Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) December 23, 2023
Hail my president Ace https://t.co/CuHQ2vLSbL
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) December 23, 2023
Let’s go ACE! 🤟 https://t.co/cBccxVXWdl
— Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 23, 2023
https://twitter.com/VelvetVoiceWS/status/1738400987218612608/history
Congratulations Tanahashi-san. https://t.co/BEN6DQC49V
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) December 23, 2023
Wow… huge story! https://t.co/7m6338KTzs
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) December 23, 2023
So… @tanahashi1_100 is my boss now #njpw
— chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 23, 2023
Wow
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) December 23, 2023