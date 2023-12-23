– As previously reported, NJPW named former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi as the new president of the company yesterday, replacing Takami Ohbari and Michiaki Nishizawa. Since the news was announced, a number of wrestlers, NJPW veterans, and talents from across the industry have commented on the news across social media.

NJPW star KENTA wrote on the news, “Congratulations. Please take extra care of your front teeth.” Former NJPW star and current WWE Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura, commented, “Wow,” on Hiroshi Tanahashi getting promoted. A number of other wrestlers, NJPW talents, and broadcasters have weighed in on the news. You can check out reactions from the likes of Yuji Nagata, Satoshi, Kojima, Josh Barnett, and more below:

Congratulations on your appointment as new president. https://t.co/ETi5l7ZgKR — 永田裕志 (@nagata769) December 23, 2023

Hail my president Ace https://t.co/CuHQ2vLSbL — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) December 23, 2023



