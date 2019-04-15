wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura On Why WWE’s Signing of KUSHIDA Is A Big Deal
April 15, 2019 | Posted by
In an interview with Scott Fishman (h/t WrestlingInc), Shinsuke Nakamura talked about why KUSHIDA’s signing with WWE is such a big thing.
“KUSHIDA joined NXT, that’s huge for WWE and American wrestling history,” Nakamura said. “Experienced wrestlers around the world have options to where they wrestle and he chooses WWE / NXT. That’s kind of big for [WWE] and him.”
He was also asked if his signing with WWE has influenced top Japanese stars to also join the company.
“I don’t know,” Nakamura said with a smile. “[There are] so many options. WWE has history, that’s the difference. Also, New Japan and CMLL have history. So, we want to wrestle for legacy.”
More Trending Stories
- Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic
- Ken Anderson Slams David Arquette’s Return to the Ring, Praises WWE Roster’s Response to Bret Hart Attack
- Matt Hardy Says a Lot of John Oliver’s Arguments Against WWE Were Outdated
- Stevie Ray Explains Why He Never Made the Jump to WWE, Says He Didn’t Want Harlem Heat to Turn Into Doink the Clown