Shinsuke Nakamura’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the return of Shinsuke Nakamura and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Nakamura will be back for the first time since a live event in January on next week’s show.
Also announced for the show was a match between LA Knight and Xavier Woods. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
WE CAN'T WAIT! 🔥@ShinsukeN returns to #SmackDown NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/frMgtfw69L
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2023
