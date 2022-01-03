Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Wanting To Be Part Of NJPW’s 50th Anniversary Event

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura discussed wanting to return to Japan to wrestle, potentially being part of NJPW’s 50th Anniversary event on March 1 and March 2, and much more. Here’s what Nakamura had to say:

Shinsuke Nakamura on wanting to return to Japan to wrestle: “I haven’t been to Japan at all because I haven’t performed in Japan. In 2021, the UK tour was revived and I was able to go abroad, but the number of documents related to it increased, and of course I did inspections every day. I am very grateful that I was able to work among them. I want to [wrestle] in front of the fans who are waiting in Japan soon.”

On potentially being part of NJPW’s 50th Anniversary event on March 1 and March 2: “Through the company, I really wish I could cooperate. The game is … difficult, isn’t it? However, if you negotiate seriously … It may be somehow, but now it’s the situation like isolation and border measures. The risk is still high. It would be nice if the situation was calm and there was a TV program that would call me outside the match (laughs).”