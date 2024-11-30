wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Gets Remixed Theme Song On WWE SmackDown

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Smackdown 11-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura got a tweaked version of his theme song on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Nakamura faced Andrade on Friday’s show and came out to a new version of his classic theme song, as you can see below.

Nakamura picked up the win over Andrade with the Kinshasa. LA Knight attacked Nakamura post-match but was hit with the black mist.

