Shinsuke Nakamura Gets Remixed Theme Song On WWE SmackDown
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
Shinsuke Nakamura got a tweaked version of his theme song on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Nakamura faced Andrade on Friday’s show and came out to a new version of his classic theme song, as you can see below.
Nakamura picked up the win over Andrade with the Kinshasa. LA Knight attacked Nakamura post-match but was hit with the black mist.
.@ShinsukeN has arrived and he’s ready to take on @AndradeElIdolo!
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BtRLFKjufm
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2024
La repetición a cámara lenta del mist de Shinsuke Nakamura a LA Knight. Y dice Corey que igual LA no se recupera para "mañana" xd #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PVSxjfKPl4
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 30, 2024
