Shinsuke Nakamura Reportedly Banged Up After Smackdown

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship

In a post on Instagram, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that he was banged up after the “Symphony of Destruction” match on Smackdown. He teamed with Cesaro in a losing effort against Braun Strowman and Elias.

He wrote: “Don’t worry. I’m a tough. But, the piano was toughest. [Braun Strowman] and I couldn’t beat it.

