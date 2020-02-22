wrestling
Shinsuke Nakamura Reportedly Banged Up After Smackdown
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that he was banged up after the “Symphony of Destruction” match on Smackdown. He teamed with Cesaro in a losing effort against Braun Strowman and Elias.
He wrote: “Don’t worry. I’m a tough. But, the piano was toughest. [Braun Strowman] and I couldn’t beat it.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up