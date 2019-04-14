wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Reportedly Staying With WWE
April 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Shinsuke Nakamura is apparently not among those talents that are reportedly considering an AEW jump. Dave Meltzer responded to a fan question about whether the Smackdown star is leaving WWE or re-signing with the company, saying that Nakamura is “staying.”
Staying https://t.co/RRFw24I3T8
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 14, 2019
Ths is not an unexpected development. Nakamura said in August that despite reports to the contrary, he had not been in contact with NJPW and would probably re-sign with WWE depending on how good the money is. Nakamura’s contract was rumored to be up in January (which would indicate he re-signed a while ago), but that was never confirmed.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Cross Gives Triple H Credit For Coming Up With Her Character
- Bayley Responds To Becky Lynch’s ‘Fight Me’ Tweet To Sasha Banks
- Rob Van Dam Reveals Altercation With Chris Benoit In WCW Back In The 90s
- Bruce Prichard on Steve Austin Rejecting a Program With Jeff Jarrett Over Their Longstanding Heat and Austin’s Relationship With Debra