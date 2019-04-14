Shinsuke Nakamura Reportedly Staying With WWE

– Shinsuke Nakamura is apparently not among those talents that are reportedly considering an AEW jump. Dave Meltzer responded to a fan question about whether the Smackdown star is leaving WWE or re-signing with the company, saying that Nakamura is “staying.”

Ths is not an unexpected development. Nakamura said in August that despite reports to the contrary, he had not been in contact with NJPW and would probably re-sign with WWE depending on how good the money is. Nakamura’s contract was rumored to be up in January (which would indicate he re-signed a while ago), but that was never confirmed.