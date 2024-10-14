wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH in January

October 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shinsuke Nakamura has announced that he will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH in January after previously wrestling there last year. He will compete on January 1 against Ulka Sasaki. In 2023, he faced the Great Muta in one of his final matches.

