wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH in January
October 14, 2024 | Posted by
Shinsuke Nakamura has announced that he will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH in January after previously wrestling there last year. He will compete on January 1 against Ulka Sasaki. In 2023, he faced the Great Muta in one of his final matches.
／
🚨【中邑真輔】からメッセージ到着‼‼
再びNOAHのリングに…舞台は、元日の日本武道館‼‼
＼
中邑「NOAH、久しぶりだな。奇跡の一戦から再び、#WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURAが元日の日本武道館に戻ってくる！俺の目の前に立つのはどいつだ？滾ろうぜぇ。イヤァオ！」#noah_ghc#あけまして日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/dj2T7HDrRB
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) October 14, 2024
#WWE star @ShinsukeN returns to NOAH on 1 January to face former #UFC star @Ulka_Sasaki at the NIPPON BUDOKAN! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/DTjp8G0Ltf
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) October 14, 2024