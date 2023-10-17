wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Beats Ricochet In Falls Count Anywhere Match On WWE Raw
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
Shinsuke Nakamura proved victorious in his Falls Count Anywhere match against Ricochet on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the two do battle in the show’s first match, a back and forth affair that finally ended after Nakamura sent Ricochet through a table and then hit the Kinshasa for the pinfall.
The two have been feuding in recent weeks, with each holding two wins over the other at this point (with one no-contest).
It's Falls Count Anywhere for @KingRicochet & @ShinsukeN on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/3psAPiGjWL
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2023
😲😲😲😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3184W80Vu
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2023
THROUGH THE TABLE! 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/toCZqf2sUm
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Had Setback During Concussion Recovery
- Eric Bischoff On WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Going Head-To-Head, Liked Both Shows
- Lex Luger Says Vince McMahon Never Promised Him The WWE Championship
- Becky Lynch Sunbathing in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos