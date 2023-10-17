Shinsuke Nakamura Beats Ricochet In Falls Count Anywhere Match On WWE Raw

Shinsuke Nakamura proved victorious in his Falls Count Anywhere match against Ricochet on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the two do battle in the show’s first match, a back and forth affair that finally ended after Nakamura sent Ricochet through a table and then hit the Kinshasa for the pinfall.

The two have been feuding in recent weeks, with each holding two wins over the other at this point (with one no-contest).