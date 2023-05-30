wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet Qualify For Men’s Money In The Bank Match On WWE Raw

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet are headed to Money in the Bank, qualifying for the match on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Ricochet defeat The Miz to advance to the PPV match, while Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed to advance.

This week’s WWE Smackdown will see LA Knight battle Montez Ford in a qualifying match for the stipulation match at the PPV, which takes place on July 1st from London, England and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

