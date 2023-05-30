wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet Qualify For Men’s Money In The Bank Match On WWE Raw
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet are headed to Money in the Bank, qualifying for the match on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Ricochet defeat The Miz to advance to the PPV match, while Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed to advance.
This week’s WWE Smackdown will see LA Knight battle Montez Ford in a qualifying match for the stipulation match at the PPV, which takes place on July 1st from London, England and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Ricochet advances to Money In The Bank in style! #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rf7OdXcFJC
— USA Network (@USANetwork) May 30, 2023
Can @ShinsukeN handle @BRONSONISHERE in this #MITB qualifier on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/5vqgyu44Xf
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial