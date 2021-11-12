wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants More Matches With Roman Reigns, Talks Facing Him At WWE Tribute To the Troops
Shinsuke Nakamura is set to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at WWE Tribute to the Troops on Sunday, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the current Intercontinental Champion discussed his upcoming match with Reigns, wanting to wrestle him more in the future, and much more. Here’s what Nakamura had to say:
Shinsuke Nakamura on his upcoming match with Roman Reigns and wanting to wrestle him more in the future: “Roman has a real responsibility for WWE and professional wrestling, and a responsibility to his bloodline to be the best professional wrestler. He is one of the best in the world. But I need to get the WWE world title. I need to prove I’m better than him. Roman has that fighting spirit. I want to wrestle him more, and that includes Rick Boogs vs. Paul Heyman.”
On his goal to give wrestling fans something they will never forget: “I am ‘The King of Professional Wrestlers,’” Nakamura says. “Like my entrance, I want to give the audience something they will never forget. I also want to give the best work in the ring. People will see that against Roman Reigns, and they will see it every time I am in the ring.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On the CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage, Why He Was Huge Fan Of Kingston’s Promo
- Becky Lynch On Her Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair: ‘The Locker Room Needs a Hero Sometimes’
- Tony Khan Confirms Battle of the Belts Plans, More On Owen Hart Cup Coming After Full Gear
- Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt, Potential Interest in ROH Library