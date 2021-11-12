Shinsuke Nakamura Wants More Matches With Roman Reigns, Talks Facing Him At WWE Tribute To the Troops

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at WWE Tribute to the Troops on Sunday, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the current Intercontinental Champion discussed his upcoming match with Reigns, wanting to wrestle him more in the future, and much more. Here’s what Nakamura had to say:

Shinsuke Nakamura on his upcoming match with Roman Reigns and wanting to wrestle him more in the future: “Roman has a real responsibility for WWE and professional wrestling, and a responsibility to his bloodline to be the best professional wrestler. He is one of the best in the world. But I need to get the WWE world title. I need to prove I’m better than him. Roman has that fighting spirit. I want to wrestle him more, and that includes Rick Boogs vs. Paul Heyman.”

On his goal to give wrestling fans something they will never forget: “I am ‘The King of Professional Wrestlers,’” Nakamura says. “Like my entrance, I want to give the audience something they will never forget. I also want to give the best work in the ring. People will see that against Roman Reigns, and they will see it every time I am in the ring.”