Shinsuke Nakamura Says He’s Been Cleared To Fight Once Again

Earlier this month, Rick Boogs noted in an interview that WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura was dealing with a hand injury. It seems that the King of Strong Style has healed, as Nakamura noted on his Instagram Story (via Fightful) he has been cleared to fight.

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed on Instagram he's been cleared from his hand injury. pic.twitter.com/qtyQypgDPz — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 28, 2022

It’s unknown when Nakamura will have a match again, but it could be as soon as tonight or in the 30-man Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.