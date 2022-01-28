wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He’s Been Cleared To Fight Once Again
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
Earlier this month, Rick Boogs noted in an interview that WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura was dealing with a hand injury. It seems that the King of Strong Style has healed, as Nakamura noted on his Instagram Story (via Fightful) he has been cleared to fight.
Shinsuke Nakamura revealed on Instagram he's been cleared from his hand injury. pic.twitter.com/qtyQypgDPz
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 28, 2022
It’s unknown when Nakamura will have a match again, but it could be as soon as tonight or in the 30-man Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Talent Arriving In St. Louis For Royal Rumble Weekend
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID, Note On Original Return Plan
- Matt Hardy On AEW Pushing Vince McMahon To Embrace Forbidden Door Concept, AEW Forcing WWE To Change Its Ways