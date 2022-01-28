wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Says He’s Been Cleared To Fight Once Again

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Image Credit: WWE

Earlier this month, Rick Boogs noted in an interview that WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura was dealing with a hand injury. It seems that the King of Strong Style has healed, as Nakamura noted on his Instagram Story (via Fightful) he has been cleared to fight.

It’s unknown when Nakamura will have a match again, but it could be as soon as tonight or in the 30-man Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shinsuke Nakamura, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading