Shinsuke Nakamura Says Most People In WWE Are Underrated

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about who his wrestling idol was growing up and said that most talents in WWE are underrated. Here are highlights:

On his wrestling idol: “In the late nights, my grandma watched a wrestling show. I watched Jushin Thunder Liger wrestle at the Tokyo Dome, and I decided I wanted to wrestle just like him. I learned a lot of things from him. Once, we went on tour to Italy for New Japan Pro Wrestling. No one there knew Shinsuke Nakamura, but they knew Jushin Liger. He’s still my idol.”

On underrated talents in WWE: “Honestly, most people in WWE are underrated. I can choose so many people. They have so much ability but can’t show everything on TV. Everybody has a great ability to wrestle, and you can see that at the house shows. Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Primo and Epico, the Bludgeon Brothers, the New Day, they’re all underrated.”