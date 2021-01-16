wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Says Roman Reigns is Next, Street Profits Vow to Reclaim Tag Titles
January 15, 2021
– Shinsuke Nakamura has his eyes on Roman Reigns after defeating Jey Uso on Smackdown. Nakamura appeared in a backstage video after his match, which saw him more or less turn babyface complete with his old theme song, and said that he’s targeting Reigns next after he was robbed of a title shot on last week’s show:
– The Street Profits also appeared in a backstage segment in which they vowed to regain their Smackdown Tag Team Titles after losing them to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode last week:
