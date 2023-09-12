Shinsuke Nakamura Says Seth Rollins Isn’t Cleared To Compete On Raw, Attacks Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura says he didn’t think Seth Rollins was cleared to compete on Raw, so he attacked Ricochet instead. Nakamura appeared on tonight’s show and continued his stance that he would challenge Rollins again when he felt like it was time to do so. That led to Rollins coming out to the ring where he said that if Nakamura wanted the World Heavyweight Championship, he can come and get it and proposed a match then and there.

Nakamura’s music then hit, but he didn’t come out. The Tron then went backstage where Nakamura was assaulting Ricochet and said that he didn’t think Rollins was medically cleared, so he fought already. Nakamura said he would take Rollins’ title from him, but not tonight.

Nakamura lost to Rollins at WWE Payback, but attacked him after the match. Nakamura refused a challenge last week from Rollins to a rematch, saying that he will face Rollins on his own time and will “break him down more, and then take his title.”