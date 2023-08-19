– WWE.com has announced a new segment for this Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, where Shinsuke Nakamura will apparently reveal what he told Seth Rollins on Raw earlier this week. Here’s the announcement:

Shinsuke Nakamura to reveal what he told Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shinsuke Nakamura will tell the WWE Universe what he whispered into the ear of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins when he grabs a microphone live on Monday Night Raw. What will Nakamura say, and maybe more importantly, how will Rollins respond? Tune in to Monday Night on Raw on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Monday’s edition of Raw will be held at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable vs. Gunther (c)

* Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. The New Day

* The Miz will be in action against someone better than LA Knight

* Shinsuke Nakamura to reveal what he told Seth “Freakin” Rollins