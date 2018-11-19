Quantcast

 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura & Seth Rollins Share Respect After Survivor Series, Nia Jax On Being Sole Survivor, Post Survivor Series Video

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shinsuke Nakamura Seth Rollins Survivor Series 11-18-18

– Following their match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins shared their mutual respect for each other…

– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter after being the sole survivor in her match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…


– WWE posted this video of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan exiting the ring after last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

