WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura & Seth Rollins Share Respect After Survivor Series, Nia Jax On Being Sole Survivor, Post Survivor Series Video

– Following their match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins shared their mutual respect for each other…

I have let you down, your Majesty. @WWERollins is a worthy competitor, I will be prepared for another battle. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Ix28lvetWR — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 19, 2018

Worlds colliding in the only place it can happen. I’ll see you again @ShinsukeN, thanks for the fight, but Ambrose is all that matters now. #WWETLC — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 19, 2018

– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter after being the sole survivor in her match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

I took out your champion in one punch and tonight I took out your entire team. 😜 I am the #Facebreaker. History maker. Sole survivor. Thanks for California love, @StaplesCenter. I am Team #Raw. #SurvivorSeries — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 19, 2018





– WWE posted this video of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan exiting the ring after last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

