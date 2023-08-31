Shinsuke Nakamura Says He’ll Show What He Should Be In WWE At Payback

Shinsuke Nakamura plans to use his match with Seth Rollins to show what he “should be” in WWE at Payback this Saturday. The King of Strong Style appeared on WWE’s The Bump and previewed his match with Rollins, which will be for the World Heavyweight Championship. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his goal in the match aside from beating Rollins: “That’s simple. I’ll show what I should be here in WWE. The real King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura.”

On if he expected fans to turn on him for going heel: “I don’t think so. They’ll be happy, because they want to see something different. I’m going to change something. I believe people want me to change the world.”

On his recent feuds with Bronson Reed and Tommaso Ciampa: “It’s all love, it’s all love. I had to find my way back to where I belong. On top of WWE.”

On the importance of the match: “It’s not only my legacy. I believe it’s the legacy of all Japanese. Also, it is my destiny. Let’s have fun, Seth.”