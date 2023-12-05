Shinsuke Nakamura Taunts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Says He’ll Finish Rhodes’ Story

Shinsuke Nakamura had some new words for Cody Rhodes in their feud on Raw, promising to end Rhodes’ story for him. As noted, Nakamura hit Rhodes with the red mist on last week’s show after Rhodes declared himself for the Royal Rumble. Nakamura revealed that Cody was the person that he had been talking about recently and that he needed Rhodes to “awaken him.” On Monday’s episode, Rhodes hit the ring and talked about how he hadn’t paid attention to the clues Nakamura had laid out for him before asking him to come to the ring.

Instead, Nakamura appeared on the TitanTron and cut a promo talking about how Rhodes’ road is similar to the one he had five years ago, and how since he never got to finish his story, he will finish Cody’s.

The lights then went on and Rhodes thought that Nakamura might attack him. When Nakamura wasn’t there, he said that until Nakamura faced him in the ring he neither rated nor respected the other man.