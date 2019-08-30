wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Thinks He’s the Only IC Champ Worthy of Celebration, Paige Appearing on What Just Happened, Day Of Summerslam Clip
– WWE recently announced the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Intercontinental championship. The current champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, later responded to the news with the following tweet. Nakamura wroteh, “I’m the only #IntercontinentalChampion worth celebrating. #kingofstrongstyle #SDLive @SamiZayn”
I’m the only #IntercontinentalChampion worth celebrating. #kingofstrongstyle #SDLive @SamiZayn https://t.co/TwXXXXM1f9
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 30, 2019
– WWE released a behind-the-scenes clip for Paige appearing on What Just Happened. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE released a preview clip for Day Of: Summerslam. The special debuts on Saturday after NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff on the WWE Network. You can check out the preview below.
