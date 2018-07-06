Quantcast

 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura On His Title Match With Jeff Hardy, List This Looks At All of Goldberg’s Title Wins, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Jeff Hardy Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about Jeff Hardy ahead of their United States title match at Extreme Rules. He wrote:

– Lars Sullivan turns 30 years old today, while Vince McMahon Sr. would have been 104.

– The latest edition of WWE’s List This looks at all of Goldberg’s title wins.

