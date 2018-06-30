Shinsuke Nakamura Could Be Out For Two Weeks Due To Dog Bite

We reported earlier this week that Shinsuke Nakamura was bit by a security dog before a Smackdown event, which resulted in a leg injury. He was pulled from the show, and later appeared at a Japan show on crutches.

Nikkan Sports (via SportsKeeda) reports that Nakamura will likely only be out for two weeks, which is a lot different from speculation by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, who said that it could be serious.