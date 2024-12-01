wrestling / News

Shinsuke Nakamura Defeats LA Knight, Wins United States Title at WWE Survivor Series

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

We have a new United States Champion as Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight to win the belt at WWE Survivor Series tonight. Knight looked shaken before the bell even sounded and Nakamura wore him down through the match. He eventually hit the Kinshasa to score his third US title.

This ends Knight’s reign, his first, at 120 days. He won the belt at Summerslam on August 3.

