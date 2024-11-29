wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Shinsuke Nakamura will face Andrade in singles action on tonight’s episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on USA Network, is:
* WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Match: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend
* Men’s WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Roman Reigns and CM Punk to speak
