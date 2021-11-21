wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest Announced for WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show
– WWE has confirmed that the non-title Champion vs. Champion match between Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and United States champion Damian Priest at Survivor Series will take place on the Kickoff show later today. The Kickoff show will begin streaming live at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The main card for WWE Survivor Series 2021 will begin at 8:00 pm ET. The event is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
Be sure to tune into 411mania for our live play-by-play coverage of the event. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kickoff Show: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest
* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, & Sheamus)
* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, & Toni Storm)
* Big E vs. Roman Reigns
* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
* RK-Bro vs. The Usos
* 25-Man Battle Royal: Ricochet, T-BAR, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Humberto, Angel, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, & Shanky
