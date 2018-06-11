Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy Announced For SmackDown

– Shinsuke Nakamura will face Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on this week’s Smackdown. You can read the full announcement below. This week’s Smackdown is the final episode before Money in the Bank on Sunday.

Jeff Hardy to battle Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE

Shinsuke Nakamura is just days away from what is sure to be a brutal Last Man Standing Match against WWE Champion AJ Styles, but before he steps in the ring with The Phenomenal One, WWE’s Rockstar must deal with another titleholder on SmackDown LIVE – United State Champion Jeff Hardy.

It all started when Nakamura tweeted a picture of him and Hardy in the ring, but he declined to caption the photo.

I’m gonna write a caption for this later…maybe. pic.twitter.com/PDS27dUWrx — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 10, 2018

The U.S. Champion snapped back at The King of Strong Style and shared his prediction for this Sunday’s WWE Title Match.

Maybe you should wait a week & caption a pic of @AJStylesOrg being the #LastManStanding at #MITB!..! — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) June 10, 2018

The two continued to trade barbs on Twitter, and WWE.com learned that Paige has confirmed a match between the two for Tuesday’s SmackDown LIVE. Will Hardy send Nakamura into Chicago with a loss, or will Nakamura prove that he’s ready to be the last man standing? Find out tomorrow on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!