Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso Set for Next Week’s SmackDown

– During today’s episode of WWE Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will attempt to get retribution against Jey Uso next week on SmackDown. A singles match featuring Nakamura and Uso has been signed for next week’s show.

During last night’s SmackDown, Nakamura survived most of the gauntlet match, but he was beat down by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Uso then had Adam Pearce cover Nakamura to ultimately win the gauntlet match.

Also, following last night’s SmackDown, Nakamura commented, “Was the wind blowing on me? #SDLive #kingofstrongstyle”