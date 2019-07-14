Shinsuke Nakamura Wins WWE Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

– Shinsuke Nakamura has added the WWE Intercontinental Championship to his collection, winning the title at Extreme Rules. Nakamura defeated Finn Balor during the Kickoff show to win the championship; you can see pics and video below.

Nakamura’s reign is his first with the IC Championship, and ends Balor’s latest run at 98 days. Balor won the title from Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35. Our ongoing coverage of the show is here.