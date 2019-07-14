wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Wins WWE Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Shinsuke Nakamura has added the WWE Intercontinental Championship to his collection, winning the title at Extreme Rules. Nakamura defeated Finn Balor during the Kickoff show to win the championship; you can see pics and video below.
Nakamura’s reign is his first with the IC Championship, and ends Balor’s latest run at 98 days. Balor won the title from Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35. Our ongoing coverage of the show is here.
#BálorClub UNITE.#ExtremeRules @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/J4hGIt64Ff
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
TIME FOR ACTION.@ShinsukeN is looking to take the #ICTitle on #ExtremeRules Kickoff streaming RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/3PdF54DHNw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 14, 2019
Oh, it's like THAT, @FinnBalor?! #ExtremeRules #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/ZFs4AbdJ84
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2019
If you're going to target a body part against @ShinsukeN, do it like @FinnBalor. #ExtremeRules #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/KNwEYoWbAg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2019
He's a slick one.#ExtremeRules #ICTitle @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/eGom58bVUr
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
What better way to kick off tonight's action than with a FIRED UP @FinnBalor?! 🔥 #ExtremeRules #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/KmDLVHkkzu
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
Returned to form, he HAS.@ShinsukeN plants @FinnBalor with the #Kinshasa to become your NEW #ICChampion on #ExtremeRules Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/iZnJXLiueq
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
This is how you do it.
Congratulations, @ShinsukeN! #ExtremeRules #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/HSXFhcCKuR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2019
