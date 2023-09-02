wrestling / News
Various News: Shinsuke Nakamura Promises To End Seth Rollins, Hotel Announced For Next Year’s Wrestlecon, Best of WWE Payback
September 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new animated video in which Shinsuke Nakamura hypes his match with Seth Rollins at Payback tonight. In it, he promises to ‘end’ the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
– Wrestlecon has announced that their Wrestlemania 40 weekend event will happen at the Sheraton Downtown in Philadelphia, PA. You can look at booking information here.
– WWE has a new stream with the best of previous Payback events.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Recalls Hulk Hogan Having Own WCW Locker Room, The Kliq Not Having Their Own In WWE
- New Details On John Cena’s WWE Return, How Strikes May Affect It
- Backstage Details on Jack Perry’s Reaction To Conversation With CM Punk Before All In
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW All In’s Finishes Had ‘WCW Disease,’ Talks Lack of Singles Matches