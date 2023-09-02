Various News: Shinsuke Nakamura Promises To End Seth Rollins, Hotel Announced For Next Year’s Wrestlecon, Best of WWE Payback

– WWE has released a new animated video in which Shinsuke Nakamura hypes his match with Seth Rollins at Payback tonight. In it, he promises to ‘end’ the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

– Wrestlecon has announced that their Wrestlemania 40 weekend event will happen at the Sheraton Downtown in Philadelphia, PA. You can look at booking information here.

– WWE has a new stream with the best of previous Payback events.