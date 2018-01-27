Shinsuke Nakamura Has Most Streamed WWE Entrance Them on Spotify

– Spotify released a new video today revealing the Top 5 WWE entrance themes that are streamed on the music service. Shinsuke Nakamura has the most streamed entrance theme as of now. The rankings stack up as follows:

5. Seth Rollins – “The Second Coming”

4. Bobby Roode – “Glorious”

3. AJ Styles – “Phenomenal”

2. John Cena – “The Time Is Now”

1. Shinsuke Nakamura – “The Rising Sun”