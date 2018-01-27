 

Shinsuke Nakamura Has Most Streamed WWE Entrance Them on Spotify

January 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shinsuke Nakamura - WWE Smackdown

Spotify released a new video today revealing the Top 5 WWE entrance themes that are streamed on the music service. Shinsuke Nakamura has the most streamed entrance theme as of now. The rankings stack up as follows:

5. Seth Rollins – “The Second Coming”
4. Bobby Roode – “Glorious”
3. AJ Styles – “Phenomenal”
2. John Cena – “The Time Is Now”
1. Shinsuke Nakamura – “The Rising Sun”

