Shinsuke Nakamura Has Most Streamed WWE Entrance Them on Spotify
January 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Spotify released a new video today revealing the Top 5 WWE entrance themes that are streamed on the music service. Shinsuke Nakamura has the most streamed entrance theme as of now. The rankings stack up as follows:
5. Seth Rollins – “The Second Coming”
4. Bobby Roode – “Glorious”
3. AJ Styles – “Phenomenal”
2. John Cena – “The Time Is Now”
1. Shinsuke Nakamura – “The Rising Sun”
Happy 30th anniversary to @WWE's #RoyalRumble! 🤼♀
Here's how the entrance themes of @JohnCena, @WWERollins, @REALBobbyRoode, @AJStylesOrg and @ShinsukeN stack up.https://t.co/LLtkWoYXGW pic.twitter.com/G1BhihBMAJ
— Spotify (@Spotify) January 27, 2018