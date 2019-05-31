Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Wrestle Until He’s At Least 45

– Shinsuke Nakamura recently did an interview with Straits Times. In the interview, Nakamura revealed how much longer he wants to keep wrestling.

On His Future: “I want to wrestle at least five more years. I’m 39 now. (Former MLB) baseball player Ichiro Suzuki retired at 45 and he was such an influence for Japanese sportsmen, especially those who lived in other countries. And so I need to wrestle until I’m 45 years old.”

Also in the interview, Nakamura said he would like to wrestle Roman Reigns because “Some people say his wrestling is simple but I like ‘simple’ too.”