wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Wrestle Until He’s At Least 45
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Shinsuke Nakamura recently did an interview with Straits Times. In the interview, Nakamura revealed how much longer he wants to keep wrestling.
On His Future: “I want to wrestle at least five more years. I’m 39 now. (Former MLB) baseball player Ichiro Suzuki retired at 45 and he was such an influence for Japanese sportsmen, especially those who lived in other countries. And so I need to wrestle until I’m 45 years old.”
Also in the interview, Nakamura said he would like to wrestle Roman Reigns because “Some people say his wrestling is simple but I like ‘simple’ too.”
More Trending Stories
- Timekeeper At Double or Nothing Yelled At By Aja Kong For Ringing Bell Early
- Details On Merchandise Sales and Google Searches For AEW Double or Nothing
- Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle
- Triple H Discusses His Shots At AEW During WWE HOF, Tyler Breeze’s Status with NXT, NXT Being on FOX, More