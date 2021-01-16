Shinsuke Nakamura’s Old Theme Song Returns on Smackdown

It looks like Shinsuke Nakamura is returning to his old babyface ways, and that includes bringing back his theme music on tonight’s Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Nakamura came out for a match with Jey Uso and his original “The Rising Sun” theme song played instead of the “Shadows of the Setting Sun” theme he used for his heel turn.

Nakamura defeated Uso in the match with the Kinshasa after Uso tried to use the ropes for leverage during a pin attempt and started arguing with the referee.

Nakamura has been a heel since WrestleMania 34, when he lost a WWE Championship match to AJ Styles and hit him with a low blow afterward. His babyface turn began to take shape last week when he made it to the end of the Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns, but was robbed of his chance when Uso and Reigns assaulted him in the ring to ensure that Adam Pearce would get he shot.