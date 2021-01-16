wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura’s Old Theme Song Returns on Smackdown
It looks like Shinsuke Nakamura is returning to his old babyface ways, and that includes bringing back his theme music on tonight’s Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Nakamura came out for a match with Jey Uso and his original “The Rising Sun” theme song played instead of the “Shadows of the Setting Sun” theme he used for his heel turn.
Nakamura defeated Uso in the match with the Kinshasa after Uso tried to use the ropes for leverage during a pin attempt and started arguing with the referee.
Nakamura has been a heel since WrestleMania 34, when he lost a WWE Championship match to AJ Styles and hit him with a low blow afterward. His babyface turn began to take shape last week when he made it to the end of the Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns, but was robbed of his chance when Uso and Reigns assaulted him in the ring to ensure that Adam Pearce would get he shot.
You wanted @ShinsukeN's old theme back? You got Shinsuke's old theme back!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vx36H2I5Zo
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Taz In WWE, Paul Heyman’s Booking Of Him In ECW, Reason Vince McMahon Changed Stance On Taz
- Arn Anderson On Cactus Jack vs. Vader Rivalry In WCW, How WCW Viewed Cactus, Ron Simmons Winning World Title
- Sonny Kiss Says He’s Fine After Tony Schiavone Mistakingly Said He Was Injured
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW