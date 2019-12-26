SHO Wins NJPW Concurso For Best Body In Company

Hiroshi Tanahashi brought the NJPW Concurso, a contest set to look for the best body in NJPW modeled after CMLL, to New Japan. SHO of Roppongi 3K ended up winning “NJPW Best Body 2019.” Yuya Uemura won the “Young Lion Best Body” while Pieter got the “Hiroshi Tanahashi Special Award.”

Here’s the top ten:

10. Toa Henera: Henare displays a combatant’s perfect body; designed to fight rather than simply look shredded. A perfect balance of athleticism and size.

9. Yota Tsuji: Hunky, yet cuddly. Rather than living as a gym rat, Tsuji’s gains seem to be made in the ring and through everyday activity.

8. Yuya Uemura: Wins the young Lion best body battle. The ideal Young Lion bod: he’ll only continue to grow!

7. YOH: A unique approach to proceedings! Even fully clothed, YOH still looks jacked!

6. Ryusuke Taguchi: Absolute model of manliness. Relatable figure. Best ‘one-pack’.

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi: The pinnacle of wrestler’s strength. A perfectly balanced body. Perfect symmetry, and perfect balance of strength and size. Incredible shape, and this man is in his 40s!

4. Taiji Ishimori: Incredible back muscles. Insane abs. Crunch 300 times a day and you wouldn’t get close to Ishimori!

3. Pieter: Hiroshi Tanahashi’s comments: ‘A work of art! I wanted to do this bodybuilding contest for the wrestlers, but Pieter has to work every bit as hard on her body as any of the wrestlers do. She always looks amazing, and maintaining her… assets must be incredibly tough’

2. Kota Ibushi: His body shape fits his style in the ring; perfectly balanced. No wasted mass, purely sculpted for success. He didn’t just work towards this contest, he puts the work in all year round on his body. Look at the traps! Look at the delts! In the best possible way, Ibushi isn’t human.

1.SHO: Insane musculature. Incredibly vascular. Is there an ounce of fat on him? His legs are as ripped as his upper body.