Shorty G and Mustafa Ali To Defend Survivor Series Spots on Smackdown

– Shorty G and Mustafa Ali will put their spots on Team Smackdown in Survivor Series on the line against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on this week’s episode. WWE has announced that the match will take place after King Corbin posted to Twitter to complain that Smackdown “is being represented by a basketball player and a bootleg iron man” and suggested Ziggler and Roode as replacements. That let to a back and forth that you can see below, with Ali and G agreeing to defend their spots on Team Smackdown:

So #SmackDown is being represented by a basketball player and a bootleg iron man? What happened to actual talent? @HEELZiggler and @RealRobertRoode have experience actually winning. — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 14, 2019