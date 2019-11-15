wrestling / News
Shorty G and Mustafa Ali To Defend Survivor Series Spots on Smackdown
– Shorty G and Mustafa Ali will put their spots on Team Smackdown in Survivor Series on the line against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on this week’s episode. WWE has announced that the match will take place after King Corbin posted to Twitter to complain that Smackdown “is being represented by a basketball player and a bootleg iron man” and suggested Ziggler and Roode as replacements. That let to a back and forth that you can see below, with Ali and G agreeing to defend their spots on Team Smackdown:
So #SmackDown is being represented by a basketball player and a bootleg iron man? What happened to actual talent? @HEELZiggler and @RealRobertRoode have experience actually winning.
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 14, 2019
Tough Twitter guys. My favorite!
Let’s see if your thumbs match your ability against a real tag team. Let’s see if you can keep your #SurvivorSeries spot. https://t.co/1FPPc5Dsg0
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Update on Universal Title Match For WWE Survivor Series (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young Getting TV Time in the Attitude Era, Moolah’s 1999 Title Win
- Eric Bischoff on Why Triple H Didn’t Work Out in WCW in 1994
- CM Punk Reportedly Turned Down Major Money Offer From AEW