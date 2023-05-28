Shota Umino, Blackpool Combat Club To Challenge For NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles At NJPW Dominion

Shota Umino is joining up with the Blackpool Combat Club to challenge for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships at NJPW Dominion. It was announced during the NJPW Best of the Super Junior 30 Finals that Umino, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will face Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii for the titles at the June 4th show in Osaka.

The match will be Castagnoli’s NJPW debut in Japan. The show has the following card set:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Sanada vs. Yota Tsuji

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil and Yujiro Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: David Finlay vs. El Phantasmo

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender Tournament Finals: Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay