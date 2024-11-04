Shota Umino Issues Challenge Jon Moxley, Doesn’t Approve Of How He’s Doing Things

Shota Umino is not happy with Jon Moxley’s recent actions, and has issued a challenge to him. Moxley served as a mentor to Umino in NJPW back when the now-AEW World Champion arrived there five years ago, and Umino challenged Moxley in an interview with Tokyo Sports in which he said he didn’t like the way Moxley is doing things in AEW right now.

“The most important thing to me right now is the fight against SANADA in front of me,” Umino began. “I can’t see anything else, so just thinking about you all night won’t give me any answers.”

He went on to say, “We have the trust that we’ve built up until now. There’s time we’ve spent together that no one knows about. Step into the ring with me one-on-one. When I look into your eyes, I’ll know how you feel. Anytime, anywhere, let’s go face-to-face in front of me, you bastard. I absolutely do not approve of the way you do things. I also know how to cure you. First of all, send me a message, anything you want. Since the IWGP in the US, I haven’t had any messages, phone calls or exchanges… Maybe the time has come.”

Shota battled Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at NJPW Resurgence back in May.