Shota Umino Cleared To Compete In NJPW G1 Climax 34
July 16, 2024 | Posted by
Shota Umino is good to go and will be able to compete in the G1 Climax 34. NJPW announced that Umino, who has been out of action since suffering a fractured hip strained L4-5 disc injury in a match against Rocky Romero on AEW Rampage on June 14th, has been medically cleared and will be able to compete in the tournament.
The announcement notes:
“Breaking!
After back and hip injuries sustained at the start of June, Shota Umino WILL return in time for #G1CLIMAX34!
#njpw”
The tournament kicks off on July 20th.
