Shota Umino Cleared To Compete In NJPW G1 Climax 34

July 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shota Umino RevPro Image Credit: RevPro/Twitter

Shota Umino is good to go and will be able to compete in the G1 Climax 34. NJPW announced that Umino, who has been out of action since suffering a fractured hip strained L4-5 disc injury in a match against Rocky Romero on AEW Rampage on June 14th, has been medically cleared and will be able to compete in the tournament.

The announcement notes:

“Breaking!

After back and hip injuries sustained at the start of June, Shota Umino WILL return in time for #G1CLIMAX34!

#njpw”

The tournament kicks off on July 20th.

