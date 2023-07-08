Shota Umino Says He’s Not Part Of the Blackpool Combat Club

Shota Umino has clarified his status regarding the Blackpool Combat Club, confirming he’s not part of the group. Umino competed alongside the stable at AEW x NJPW Forbidden, and in a new interview with NJPW he talked about the match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his 2023 to date: “Well, I was able to start the year in the Tokyo Dome, and even though I lost that (NEVER 6 man) title match in Osaka on June 4, in the big picture, I’ve been able to gain a lot of experience. Thing is though, with Naito, Zack, Finlay in the New Japan Cup, Okada just recently in Osaka, I think there is a clear difference in levels when it comes to where I’m at right now and the very top guys. There’s no quick path to come back from excursion and shoot right to the top with the level of competition that there is right now.”

On competing alongside the group: “[Jon Moxley’s] doing some incredible things in AEW right now, love or hate them. There were a lot of people asking me these few weeks if I was part of Blackpool Combat Club, and the answer is that I’m not. I said it all in my backstage comments in Osaka, but me and Mox, it’s something that’s deeper than a babyface and heel fan opinion.”

On teaming up with Claudio Castagnoli: “I learned a lot from him. I mean, it really was the first time, considering we didn’t meet at all until minutes before we were in the ring, but we were able to hit it off when we were out there, and going out to eat afterward he gave me a lot of advice.”