Shota Umino Set to Return to RevPro This Summer

May 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Revolution Pro Wrestling is set to see Shota Umino make his return this summer. It was announced during Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounters 11 that Umino, a young lion from NJPW who had joined RevPro in 2019, will be returning to his pandemic-shortened excursion over the summer.

Details on exactly when Umino will be back have yet to be revealed.

