Shota Umino Set to Return to RevPro This Summer
May 16, 2021 | Posted by
Revolution Pro Wrestling is set to see Shota Umino make his return this summer. It was announced during Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounters 11 that Umino, a young lion from NJPW who had joined RevPro in 2019, will be returning to his pandemic-shortened excursion over the summer.
Details on exactly when Umino will be back have yet to be revealed.
This Summer. pic.twitter.com/nxx7zfYzCw
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) May 16, 2021
