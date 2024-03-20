Shota Umino Tells Jack Perry That It’s Clobbering Time

They don’t call him Shooter for nothing. In a post on Twitter, Shota Umino challenged Jack Perry to a match in Ryogoku, while making a reference to CM Punk. A brawl between Perry and Punk led to the latter’s firing and Perry’s suspension from AEW.

Shota wrote: “I feel like I’ve been itching to fight the mansion while watching the world. If he intervenes, other units will step in and help out the players who are fighting, but we always stick to ourselves, so have confidence. That’s it. Also, Jack Perry. It’s clobberin’ time. It’s time for punishment, including the mansion.

Now, spring in Ryogoku. Would you like me to repay you everything, including the debts you’ve owed so far?”