Shota Umino Tells Jack Perry That It’s Clobbering Time
They don’t call him Shooter for nothing. In a post on Twitter, Shota Umino challenged Jack Perry to a match in Ryogoku, while making a reference to CM Punk. A brawl between Perry and Punk led to the latter’s firing and Perry’s suspension from AEW.
Shota wrote: “I feel like I’ve been itching to fight the mansion while watching the world. If he intervenes, other units will step in and help out the players who are fighting, but we always stick to ourselves, so have confidence. That’s it. Also, Jack Perry. It’s clobberin’ time. It’s time for punishment, including the mansion.
Now, spring in Ryogoku. Would you like me to repay you everything, including the debts you’ve owed so far?”
ずっとずっとワールド見ながら館と戦いたくてうずうずしてるみたい。
彼が、他のユニットは介入されたら戦ってる選手にセコンドが手を出して助けてくれるけど、俺らはいつも己を貫いてるから自信を持て。だとさ。
あと、ジャックベリー。
It's clobberin' time.
館も含めてお仕置の時間だ。… https://t.co/JPyM5WAU87
— 海野 翔太 / Shota Umino (@Shooter_us) March 20, 2024