UK Battle Rapper Shotty Horroh Challenges Cody Rhodes to Wrestling Match

UK battle rapper Shotty Horroh announced on Twitter that he is trying to become a wrestler and is training, going as far as to challenge Cody Rhodes for his weekly TNT Title open challenge on AEW Dynamite. Of course, due to the ongoing travel restrictions for the pandemic, he is unlikely to be able to travel from the UK to the United States right now.

His tweets are below.

“Ok so yeah so, cats out of the bag. I am in training to finally get in the pro-wrestling ring. It’s been my dream since I was 4 and if you know me you know it’s my main passion. I want to do a weekly documentary on my journey. What should I call the documentary?”

“Wrestling is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m under no illusions about this game, it’s tough, no days off and I ain’t shit in this business Til I do some shit in this business. You know what I do when I want something though.

I have so much respect for wrestlers.”

“When I put the crew together, none of your matches are finishing, you’re all getting rushed. Your boots, your CAPES, your fuckin belts, all mine. Any promotion, anytime. When we show up to the showdown we show off. Let’s shake it up.”

“I’ll give it a go, I guess. @CodyRhodes stop ducking me”

