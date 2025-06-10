– The newly proclaimed Indy God, Shotzi Blackheart, has announced she’ll be competing in multiple upcoming dates for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). She’ll be working the upcoming GCW dates, airing live on TrillerTV:

* GCW Bangin in Little Rock on June 20 at The Hall in Little Rock, Arkansas

* GCW Boss of All Bosses on July 11 in Dallas, Texas

* GCW on July 28 at Shinjuku Face in Kabukicho, Tokyo

* GCW on July 29 at Itabashi Green Hall in Itabashi City, Tokyo

* GCW on July 30 at Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo

Additionally, GCW confirmed that Shotzi Blackheart will face Atticus Cogar at Bangin’ in Little Rock on Friday, June 20.

The NEW Indy God is taking over @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/fPyeujmoS8 — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 9, 2025